LESLIE (LES) HANSPLANT
HANSPLANT, LESLIE (LES) Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Dear father of Gayle and Carol. Loving grandfather of Ellen, Bridget, Leslie and Trevor. The family wish to thank St. Michael's Hospital for their care and compassion. Memorial gathering will be held to celebrate Les' life from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the reception area of the W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria Street East, Alliston, Ontario. If desired, donations made to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
