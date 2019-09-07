RUPF, Leslie ( Laszlo) Imre Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Baycrest Hospital in Toronto, at the age of 82. Leslie will be missed by his loving wife Helen and his children Andrew (wife Tina) and Robert (wife Louise). Cherished grandfather of Helena and Reyanne. Survived by his brother Tibor. Friends may visit at the KANE-JERRETT Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge Street, North York, on Monday, September 9th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service on Tuesday, September 10th, at 11 a.m., at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Sheppard Avenue East, North York. Interment at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery, Mississauga.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019