BRAZIER, LESLIE JAMES Peacefully at Providence Villa on February 6, 2019 at the age of 58. Predeceased by his parents Leslie and Gertrude Brazier, Leslie will be missed by sister Bernadette MacIntosh, nieces Bridget, Shari-lynn, nephew Andrew, brother Tom and many cousins. Family and friends will be received at OGDEN FUNERAL HOME, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough (east of Kennedy Rd.) on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 Visitation (1-2 p.m.) Memorial Service (2 p.m.). Private interment to follow at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019