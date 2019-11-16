HUDSON, Leslie "Jerry" Jerome Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, November 11, 2019. Loving husband to Sylvia. Adored father to Lee (Robe), Heather, and Marlon. Cherished grandfather to 5 grandchildren. Jerry will be dearly missed by his many family members and friends, especially those who knew him from the British Automobile Racing Club, Deutscher Automobil Club, C.A.S.C., Toronto Police CPLC Member and Neighbourhood Watch in his community, of which he was the Chairman, and those in the financial industry, such as Scotiabank and Ryerson University. As per Jerry's wishes, a private cremation has taken place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery and Crematorium with close family and friends. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be announced at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the Children's Breakfast Club or Mount Sinai Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019