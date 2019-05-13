Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LESLIE JOAN MITCHELL. View Sign Service Information Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel 30 Worsley Street Barrie , ON L4M 1L4 (705)-721-9921 Obituary

MITCHELL, LESLIE JOAN (nee BULMER) Peacefully, on May 2, 2019 at Hospice Simcoe surrounded by loved ones. Beloved mother of Megan Irene Hampshire (Christian), treasured Nana to Rowan Jack Hampshire and Elliot Jane Hampshire. She was predeceased by sister Lynn McCourt, survived by sister Lisa Dodds (Jim) and nephew Matthew Dodds (Sepideh). Her love for the outdoors will passionately live on through her daughter and grandchildren. Leslie was a kind-hearted and spirited woman that lit a fire under all of us! Her favourite pastime was to watch a Georgian Bay sunset from the shores of Tiny Beaches. Many will remember her avid fishing and boating skills, spending countless hours skiing, golfing, and travelling with friends and family. She had a serious knack for card games and a competitive soul that engaged us all! She will be remembered for her warm smile, sharp wit and unrelenting grace. A celebration of Leslie's life will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1 p.m., with words of remembrance at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Simcoe would be greatly appreciated. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via

MITCHELL, LESLIE JOAN (nee BULMER) Peacefully, on May 2, 2019 at Hospice Simcoe surrounded by loved ones. Beloved mother of Megan Irene Hampshire (Christian), treasured Nana to Rowan Jack Hampshire and Elliot Jane Hampshire. She was predeceased by sister Lynn McCourt, survived by sister Lisa Dodds (Jim) and nephew Matthew Dodds (Sepideh). Her love for the outdoors will passionately live on through her daughter and grandchildren. Leslie was a kind-hearted and spirited woman that lit a fire under all of us! Her favourite pastime was to watch a Georgian Bay sunset from the shores of Tiny Beaches. Many will remember her avid fishing and boating skills, spending countless hours skiing, golfing, and travelling with friends and family. She had a serious knack for card games and a competitive soul that engaged us all! She will be remembered for her warm smile, sharp wit and unrelenting grace. A celebration of Leslie's life will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1 p.m., with words of remembrance at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Simcoe would be greatly appreciated. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close