METCALFE, Leslie Martin Peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Les Metcalfe, beloved husband to Elinor (nee Gallagher) for 75 years. Dear father of Catherine and her husband Bruce and the late Paul and his wife Lee. Loving grandfather of Darryl (Shelly), Ryan (Claire), Stephanie (Chad) and Todd (Sandra) and great-grandfather of Jack, Carter, Sophie and Nora. Sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Martin METCALFE.
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019