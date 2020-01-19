Home

LESLIE JOHN McKENNA


Toronto, Ontario July 30, 1952 – January 5, 2020

Early Sunday morning, at 67 years of age, Leslie unexpectedly passed away at Toronto General Hospital. He was the eldest son of the late Patrick and Joyce McKenna of Belleville, Ontario. Leslie is survived by his loving partner of more than 30 years, Pauline Karagiannis. He was a devoted brother to his siblings and will be lovingly remembered by Grant (Shelly), Elise (Christine Guay), and Mary Lynn (Devon Mills). He will be deeply missed by his precious nieces, Erin Tousignant (Mike) and Zoie and Alex Karagiannis, and his beloved great-nieces, Emma and Lacy Tousignant. Leslie will be greatly missed by other family members, his many longtime and close friends and his lovely neighbours. A celebration of Leslie's life will be held in late spring or early summer (date and location will be arranged and announced later)

"Remembering you will be easy - missing you will be the hard part. Forever in our hearts."

