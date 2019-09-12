Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie NELSON. View Sign Obituary

NELSON, Leslie Has been a true soldier of the Cross. He died at his post on September 9, 2019. Elder Nelson retired from work in automotive parts manufacturing and has passionately shared his faith on the street every day since, in his street ministry. Where he displayed his passion and dedication to the cross of his saviour. He is survived by beloved wife, Rev. Helen Nelson, 2 sons, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at St. Timothy's Presbyterian Church, 97 Burcher Road, Ajax, on Saturday, September 14th from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service begins at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Lawn Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Women in Need (W.I.N.) would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be expressed online at



