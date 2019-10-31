BURNHAM, LESLIE (LES) ROBERT After a short but courageous battle, Les passed away with his wife Veronica by his side on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 83. Dear father of Robert (Charlotte), Alan (Susan) Mackie, and Arlene (Tim) Russell. Cherished grandfather of 10, and great-grandfather of 11. Survived by his siblings Jacquline (Roy) Tracy, Ron (Carol) Burnham and David Burnham. Predeceased by his granddaughter Candace Burnham. Les will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A special thank you to the staff at Matthews House Hospice for their compassionate care, Dr. Catania, BayShore Nurses and CarePartners. A Celebration of Life will be held at Gentle Sheppard Community Church, 426176 Concession 8, Flesherton, ON on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2019