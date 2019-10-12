HOPKINS, LESLIE RONALD Born August 10, 1949, Leslie Ronald Hopkins passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 with his family by his side. In accordance with his wishes, a private memorial will be held with close family members. Les was born in Peterborough, Ontario to Estelle May and George Milton Hopkins (both predeceased), followed by step-father George Thomas Edwards (also predeceased). Les will be fondly remembered by his beloved wife Jo-Anne, daughter Annelise Corbett (Aaron) and son Andrew Hopkins (Amy) and precious grandchildren, Pacey, Ronin, Jacks and Aiden. He is also survived by siblings, Sherrin, Linda, Steve and Kimberly, many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends, and predeceased by sister Arlene.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019