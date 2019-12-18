BATES, LESLIE STUART Passed peacefully at Toronto Wellesley Centre, on December 13, 2019, at the age of 74 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Predeceased by his father George and his mother Phyllis. Brother of Ken (Deanne), Lynda (Bill) and Russell (Betty). He will be sadly missed by his partner Rodel San Miguel. His children Kelly (Dennis) and Christopher (Holly). Cherished grandfather of William, Kaitlyn, Thomas, Cole and Austin. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to Thornton Cemetery Crematorium and Mausoleum, Oshawa, where his ashes will be buried with his parents. A celebration of life for Les is planned at a later date. Les will be sadly missed but never forgotton. Rest in peace Les. We love you.

