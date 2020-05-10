LESZEK TRZNADEL
TRZNADEL, LESZEK It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the sudden passing of our brother Les, on May 6, 2020. He leaves behind his mother Emilia and sisters, Mary (Paul) and Christina (Paul). He will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephew, Elizabeth, Michelle and Michael. He will be remembered for his glowing smile, resiliency through tough periods of illness, devotion to his family and his volunteerism at Progress Place. A private service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Holy Cross Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto.

Published in Toronto Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
At Funeral Home
