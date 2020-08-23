1/1
YOUNG, LEUNG (ROY) 1933 – 2020 Passed away August 19, 2020, peacefully in Toronto. Lovingly remembered and missed by his wife Ngan (Jean) of 65 years and their children: Jasmine, Lena (Dana), Fern (Ken), Livian (Peter), Helen (Stephen), Koren (Wayne), May and Christopher; and their grandchildren: Sarah, Ashleigh (Danny), Victoria, Kevin, Kristine (Andreas), Kaitlyn (Ryan), Timothy, Caley, Stephanie, Kelsey, Jade, Kody, Tyler, Amber, Mason and Evan. Leung came to Canada in 1950, and together with his wife, established family businesses: Jong Young Fruit Market, North Yonge Fruit Market and Young Fruit Market, until their retirement. He will also be missed by his siblings, Peter and Aileen (Rick), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Canada at https://www.parkinson.ca Online condolences and service information can be found at https://mountpleasantgroup. permavita.com/site/LeungYoung.html

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
