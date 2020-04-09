|
|
ALEINIKOV, Lev January 30, 1939 - April 7, 2020 It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved Lev, husband of Elena for 53 years, father of Anna and Andrew Morris and dearest Papa to Michelle, Yael and Jaime. Lev will be greatly missed by his mother-in-law, Faina Gut, sister-in-law, Marina Bulman and brother-in-law, David Good (Serafima Roll), as well as his extended family and friends. Lev passed away after his difficult struggle with Alzheimer's disease. We are very grateful to the staff at Circle of Care, Apotex Centre at Baycrest and his special caregiver Perline. Charitable donations can be made to Baycrest Foundation (https://baycrestfoundation.org/)
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020