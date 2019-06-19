HOGAN, Leverne Teresa (nee DUNN) Peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hogan. Loving mother of John Hogan (late Angi) and the late Edward Hogan (Mary). Proud grandmother of Mandy and Katie and great-grandmother of Rylin. Dear sister of Rosemary Lafreniere (Guy). Predeceased by her siblings Jimmy, Frank, Edward, Jack, Audrey, Louise and Cecilia. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Formerly of Scarborough, Leverne gave freely of her time to help others, especially to her church. She was an avid reader and card player, being called a "Card Shark" by her Bridge partners. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption, 1830 Keene Road, Otonabee, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, later in the afternoon. Sincere thank you to the staff and nurses of PRHC for their kindness and care. In honour of Leverne, donations to Activity Haven would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 19, 2019