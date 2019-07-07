CHIN, Lewis March 30, 1926 - July 1, 2019 It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Lewis Chin, cherished husband to Carmen of 60 years, beloved Father to Jackie, Howard, Suzie (Mark) and Arlene (David), Grandfather to Reuben (Ivana), Ciera (Steven) and Brianna, in his 93rd year. Uncle to several nieces and nephews, Lewis was predeceased by siblings Winnifred Diah, Leslie Chin and Mavis Rainford. Arriving in Canada from Jamaica in the 1950's, Lewis established deep roots in his adopted country. With great strength of character, Dad lived a bountiful life, sharing words of wisdom and offering guidance to young co-workers from Canadian Pacific Railway, neighbours and family. A diagnosis of prostate cancer 23 years ago did not slow him down, as he continued to entertain family and friends with his home cooking, worldly knowledge and sense of humour almost to the end, which fittingly came on Canada Day. Special thanks to his healthcare teams from Princess Margaret to the wonderful support from his Palliative Doctors, Coordinator and dedicated nurses who helped him thrive in his home through the final stages. We have lost a great Man who will remain in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line (at Dundas St.), Oakville, on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. followed by funeral and reception on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019