ROSENBERG, LEWIS HARVEY May 19, 1933 - March 12, 2019 Family man, Friend to many, and Philanthropist. Lewis Harvey Rosenberg of Toronto and Palm Desert died on March 12, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over 51 years, Vera Rosenberg, his daughter Debra Bea Rosenberg, son Daniel (Genna) Rosenberg, and his 6 grandchildren. Lewis had an enormous heart and was a brilliant and storied businessman, attorney, real estate developer and serial entrepreneur. He held his family, friends and Judaism in high regard. He cared deeply about people, always wanting to help in any way possible and he was deeply involved in many charities, his favorite being Stand With Us. He loved life and lived each day to his fullest. He will be deeply missed.

ROSENBERG, LEWIS HARVEY May 19, 1933 - March 12, 2019 Family man, Friend to many, and Philanthropist. Lewis Harvey Rosenberg of Toronto and Palm Desert died on March 12, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over 51 years, Vera Rosenberg, his daughter Debra Bea Rosenberg, son Daniel (Genna) Rosenberg, and his 6 grandchildren. Lewis had an enormous heart and was a brilliant and storied businessman, attorney, real estate developer and serial entrepreneur. He held his family, friends and Judaism in high regard. He cared deeply about people, always wanting to help in any way possible and he was deeply involved in many charities, his favorite being Stand With Us. He loved life and lived each day to his fullest. He will be deeply missed. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019

