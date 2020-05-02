BLAKE, Lewis John (Jack) Born October 25, 1927, passed away April 29, 2020, peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre, from complications of Covid-19. He was surrounded by our love and prayers as well as the ever caring and compassionate hospital staff. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Eileen. Forever loved by his daughters, Cindy (the late Ron) and Sharon (Alex) and his son John (Kim Jenkins). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren, Suzy (Brent), David (Megan), Stephanie (Nathan), Dylan and Michael (Laila). Jack was born in Twillingate, NL, and was predeceased by his parents, Lewis and Pearl Blake. Loving brother to Lila and Ruby. Predeceased by his siblings, George, Gladys, Marjorie, Beatrice and Edna. Jack was a longtime employee of the Canadian Pacific Railway, who enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and horse racing. He was also an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan. For funeral and donation details, please visit the Jerrett Funeral Home – St. Clair Chapel at www.jerrettfuneralhome.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.