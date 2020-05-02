LaMERE, LEYTA (nee CROSS) Born in Athens, ON. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, just two weeks short of her 98th birthday. Our mother was predeceased by our father Bill in 2002 and our brother Gary in 1967. Survived by her children Bill (Liz), Joanne La Mere Boone (Curtis), Denise Oliver (Norm) and Jim (Maggie), 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and a rainbow great-grandchild. Leyta was predeceased by her brothers Paul and Donald Cross and her sister Doris Seabrook and is survived by her brother Ivan and her sisters Betty Paul (Bob) and Joan Toupin, plus, many nieces and nephews. Our mother was the strength of our family. A celebration of her amazing life will be planned in the future. Rest in Peace. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.