MEDNIS, LIDIA MARIA (nee BOTTEON) Peacefully with her loving family by her side at Dufferin Oaks, Shelburne on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Edward Mednis (2015). Dear mother of Sara and her husband Derek and Tony Mednis. Cherished nonna of Connor (Megan), Sydney, Kialeigh, Alexander. Remembered by her brother Mario (Rena). Predeceased by her brothers Antonio, Guiseppi and her sister Ester. Lidia will also be greatly missed by her nieces, family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations to Active Lives After School Dufferin (alasdufferin.ca
) would be appreciated by the family as ALAS supports her granddaughter Sydney. (Face coverings must be worn in the funeral home during all events.) Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com