CARINCI, LIDUINA Born on May 21, 1936, in Veroli, Italy, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, in Woodbridge, Ontario. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our matriarch, Liduina Carinci, at home after a brief battle with cancer. Reunited with her Husband Angelo in heaven; loving Mother of Dante (Mattia), Luciano (Liz) and Teresa (Tony); adored Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of Daniella (Lenny), Matthew (Deanna), Leanne, Monica, Anthony, Naomi and Hugo. All are welcome at the visitation on Tuesday, September 24th, from 2-5 and 6-9 p.m., at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke (northwest corner Albion Road and Highway 27). Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25th, at 9:30 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Parish (300 Ansley Grove Road, Woodbridge). Entombment to follow at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Vaughan. (

