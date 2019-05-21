JEWINSKI, LIESELOTTE (LILO) Passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at Michael Garron Hospital in her 93rd year. Predeceased by husband Alfred, she is dearly missed by sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked visiting over coffee, and going to the casino with her gambling buddies. Lovingly called Oma by many, she enjoyed playing cards, solving puzzles, reading and socializing. Thank you to the nursing staff for their care over the last months. A gathering to celebrate her life is being planned.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 21, 2019