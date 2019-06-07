NUKKALA, LIISA "THERESA" Liisa passed away unexpectedly in Calgary Alberta on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Liisa is lovingly remembered by her family and friends. She was a loving, energetic person who loved to tell a story. Donations may be made to Sunrise Native Addiction Services Society, 1231 34 Ave. NE, Calgary, AB T2E 6N4; their website http://nass.ca/donate-today. A Celebration of Life will be held at Foster's Garden Chapel, 3220 – 4 Street N.W., Calgary, Alberta (across from Queen's Park Cemetery), on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family, via the website: www.fostersgardenchapel.ca FOSTER'S GARDEN CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM Telephone: 403-297-0888 Honoured Provider of Dignity Memorial
Published in the Toronto Star on June 7, 2019