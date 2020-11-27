HAINSWORTH, Lila Elizabeth Victoria (nee KIRK) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lila at the age of 84 at Mississauga Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of George for over 60 years; Loving mother of Darlene (Tony) Peel and Glen (Sheila) Hainsworth. Devoted and proud grandmother to Justin, Melissa and Hayley Peel. Lila was always looking after everyone else, she volunteered at schools, hospitals and seniors centres over the years. She loved music, and tending to her lawn and garden. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Deepest gratitude to the staff at Mississauga Hospital for their outstanding care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



