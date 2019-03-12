REW, Lila (nee FOSTER) Lila passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her husband William. Loving mother of Janie (Lloyd) and the late Gary. Much loved grandma of William (Dorothy), Dale (Jennifer) and Scott. Cherished great-grandma of Brianna, James, Ellie and Jenny. Lila will be lovingly remembered by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Thank you to the 3rd floor staff of Wesburn Manor. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 12 p.m. until time of Funeral service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in Lila's name, please donate to the Heat & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila REW.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2019