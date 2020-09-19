TIMNEY, Lila Ruth (nee KENNEDY) After struggling with dementia Lila passed away peacefully at the North York General Seniors Health Centre on September 16, 2020 in her 94th year. Loving mother of son Glen (Lynne), and her late daughter Larkin. Predeceased by her husband Donald (Don) in 1979. Cherished grandmother of Laura (John) and Kevin, aunt of Dan Old, and great-grandmother (Gigi) of Matthew and Nicholas. She was born in Barrie, ON the third youngest of the 13 children of farmers William and Lucy Kennedy. She was a 4th generation Canadian, a descendant of Lachlan and Grace Kennedy who emigrated from Scotland to Canada in 1819. An avid baseball fan she along with 5 sisters formed the starting lineup for Malvern in the women's softball league. She is fondly remembered by her sister Audrey (Jim) and a multitude of Kennedy and Timney nieces and nephews. Private cremation followed by a family Celebration of Life service on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Due to current COVID-19 gathering restrictions attendance will be by invitation only. Donations to Thornhill Presbyterian Church Foundation or the Alzheimer Society are appreciated. Please visit www.etouch.ca
for more details.