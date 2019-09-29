MEHTA, LILAVANTI Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on September 26, 2019, at Wenleigh Long Term Care, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Navinchandra Mehta. Loving mother of Sabu and his wife Hemanti. Much loved Grandmommy of Jason and Rachael. Much loved sister of Vasumati Doshi of London, UK. Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822, on Monday, September 30th from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. A private cremation to follow. If desired, donations may be made to Covenant House. Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 29, 2019