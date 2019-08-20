Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILI PELOWICH. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 10 CACHET WOODS COURT Markham , ON L6C 3G1 (905)-887-8600 Obituary

PELOWICH, LILI (nee GOYDA) It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Lili on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at North York General Hospital. Beloved wife of Nick Pelowich. Loving mother of Lori (Craig), Kolya (Tamara) and Lida (Bruce). Proud grandmother of Justin, Nicholas, Nicole, Alexandra, Ekaterina, Gregory, Isabelle and Dylan. Lili will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Nellie as well as her sister Luba. The family would like to thank the staff at North York General Hospital for the exceptional care Lili received. Lili was an avid Ukrainian folk dancer in her youth at the AUUC Hall in Toronto and continued to enjoy music and dance throughout her life. Visitation will be held at Highland Funeral Home Markham Chapel (10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham), on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens (33 Memory Gardens Lane, North York).

