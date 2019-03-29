EDWARDS, LILIAN Peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with her family at her side. Lilian, loving wife of the late Roy Edwards. Dear mother of Glenn (Mirella) and Gary (Jeanette). Remembered by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. at Scott Funeral home "Mississauga Chapel", 420 Dundas St. E., Mississauga (one block west of Cawthra). As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019