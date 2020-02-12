|
GORDON, LILIAN On Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Gordon. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Stephen Kates, Stephen, Marilyn and Ian Rothman, Denise Gordon and Dennis Chow, David, Brian, Gerald and Alexandra. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Rosalind and the late Joe Greenfield and Leslie and the late Martha Martin. Loving grandmother of Allan and Michelle, Aaron and Vanessa, Adam, Jonathan and Chloe. Loving great-grandmother of Ethan, Zachary, Paige, Ryan and Alexia. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 360 Rosewell Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Reena Foundation, 905-763-8254.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020