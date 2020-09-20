LILIAN JARDINE

JARDINE, LILIAN Lilian I. Jardine (Timms) passed away peacefully, September 17, 2020, with her immediate family by her side. Daughter of Lilian May Timms (Burgess) (predeceased), husband John Richardson Jardine (Jack), RCAF/LAC/past Life Member Branch 66, Colour Party (predeceased), sister Audrey Stinziano (predeceased). Lilian is sadly mourned by her family: daughter, Linda M. Morris (husband Capt. W. Barry Morris predeceased), son John A. Jardine and his wife Louise Warford, her brother Harold Timms and family and Anthony (Tony) Lewis and her many friends and colleagues. Lilian spent many years with the North York Board of Education Purchasing Department, longtime participant in Mel Lastman Square Winter Carnivals, Life Member Royal Canada Legion (RCL) Branch 66 North York, holding many executive positions including Past President of Branch 66, Past Zone Commander and Past District D Commander. Lilian was recipient of many commendations for outstanding service to Royal Canadian Legion being presented with Meritorious Service Medal in 1993 then The Palm Leaf to Meritorious Service Medal in 1999 the highest Royal Canada Legion award granted to a Life, Ordinary or Associate Voting Member for her devotion to the aims and objectives of the Royal Canadian Legion. She was a past Board member for many years at Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care in Toronto. She was presented with the Canada 125 Medal by the Province of Ontario for community volunteer work. She was recipient of Queen Elizabeth II Golden (2002) and Diamond (2013) Jubilee Medals. She worked on Mayor Lastman's Committee to establish a Cenotaph in North York located in York Cemetery to honour war veterans who lost their lives in the service to Canada. She conducted the Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Services at North York City Centre for many years. She was Chair for 15 years at Canadian Legion Toronto Homes for Veterans (Finchurst) and worked diligently and selflessly to help get veterans off the streets and into proper affordable housing, a project that was near and dear to her. Lilian held the welfare of veterans extremely close to her heart and had the utmost respect and appreciation for the sacrifices they made and continue to make in service to Canada, to ensure we live the life we do today. Because of her commitment to veterans and Finchurst, if you wish to make a donation in her memory, the family is humbly suggesting making it to Canadian Legion Toronto Homes (Finchurst), 4715 Bathurst St., North York M2R 1X1. A private family burial will take place at York Cemetery where she will be reunited with her husband, Jack, in the Military Section. Hopefully, a Celebration of Lilian's life can be held post COVID-19, as it was her adamant stance that her family, friends and colleagues not put themselves in any danger to exposure during this time of COVID-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store