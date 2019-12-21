FORBES, Lilian Jospehine (nee DOHERTY) March 13, 1927 – December 19, 2019 Passed peacefully, on December 19, 2019 at Lakeshore Lodge Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her loving husband Charles. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews and friends all over the world. A special thanks to Lakeshore Lodge for their compassionate care in her last year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Campaign Against Child Poverty would be greatly appreciated. A Funeral Mass will be held for Lilian on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church (277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke). Please visit ridleyfuneralhome.com to send online condolences.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019