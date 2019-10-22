BOYLE, LILIAN PATRICIA On Friday, October 18, 2019, Lilian Patricia Boyle passed away at the age of 78, at North York General Hospital. Lil was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 29, 1940. She immigrated to Canada at the age of 11 but her abiding love for Scotland remained throughout her life. Lil remains the beloved mother of Joanne (Andrew Morgan) and grandmother of Kinley and Paige. After a successful career at Ryerson University, Lil decided to give back to her community through her dedicated volunteer work at the Good Shepherd Mission. She adored watching tennis (go Federer!), talking with her friends, especially Anne, Una and Frances and spending time with her grandchildren. Lil was predeceased by father Joseph and mother Mary, as well as brothers Robert, Joseph and Gerard. She is survived by sisters Marlene (Matt Pyne) and Jacqueline (Neil Stokes), uncle Joe and many cousins, nieces and nephews, whom she loved greatly. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edith Stein Catholic Church, 16 Thorncliffe Park Drive in East York, with a reception to follow.

