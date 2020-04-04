|
|
BEAUDET, LILIANE (nee WHITE) 1929 - 2020 Liliane Beaudet (White), age 90, of Pointe Claire, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, at the Chum Hospital in Montreal, after a sudden stroke. She was born in Quebec City on August 15, 1929, to Lydia Vallières and Michael White and was the eldest of five sisters and five brothers. Throughout her life, she lived as a devout Catholic and this was evident in the way that she cared and loved for people around her. At the age of 28, she married her true love, Ronald Beaudet, on December 26, 1957, in the city of Quebec. Lili and Ron have been married for an incredible 62 years, during which time they had four children and three grandchildren. Lili is survived by her four children, Marc Beaudet, Denise Parsons (Andrew), Lise Fairhurst (Barry) and Michèle Beaudet and three grandchildren, Stephanie and Geoffrey Parsons and Katherine Fairhurst. Of her nine siblings, she is survived by Kathleen Sylvestre (Guy), Micheline White, Allen White and Yvon White and many nieces and nephews. Lili dedicated her life to her family and was an active and proud supporter in the lives of those that she loved. Her influence reached many in her immediate and distant family and in her community and she will be remembered for her loud and infectious laugh as well as her sharp intellect. Lili spoiled her family and friends with her extraordinary culinary skills, she was an avid and talented master bridge player and she loved curling up with a good book or her crossword puzzles which she excelled at. Late in life, she discovered her hidden artistic talents and left behind many beautiful oil paintings for us all to enjoy and remember her with. She did love her wine and Ron will continue their traditional 3 o'clock happy hour in her honor. Mom, we love you and we will always carry your memory in our hearts. Given these unfortunate and challenging times, a funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020