LILIANE VERBEEK
VERBEEK, LILIANE April 14, 1930 - October 13, 2020 Liliane passed away peacefully, at home, bringing a long, fulfilling and enriching life to a close. Predeceased by her beloved husband (Theodoor), she leaves a huge void in the lives of her children, Hilde (Gary), Jan (Christine) and Karl, her grandchildren, Erika (Damian), Natasha (John), Michael, Brooke, Luke and Mark, and her great-grandchildren, James and Lily, her many friends, as well as her extended family in Belgium, the country of her birth. Liliane touched many lives in the community, first as the Pharmacist-Owner of Oriole Pharmacy, where she worked for over 25 years, and later as a dedicated volunteer at North York General Hospital. She will be profoundly missed by all those who knew her and loved her. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at St. Bonaventure Church. Messages of condolences can be left on the R.S. Kane Funeral Home website (www.rskane.ca). For those who wish to do so, a donation in Liliane's memory to the North York General Hospital Volunteer Services, a cause very dear to her heart, would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
