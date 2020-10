LILIANE VERBEEK

VERBEEK, LILIANE April 14, 1930 - October 13, 2020 Liliane passed away peacefully, at home, bringing a long, fulfilling and enriching life to a close. Predeceased by her beloved husband (Theodoor), she leaves a huge void in the lives of her children, Hilde (Gary), Jan (Christine) and Karl, her grandchildren, Erika (Damian), Natasha (John), Michael, Brooke, Luke and Mark, and her great-grandchildren, James and Lily, her many friends, as well as her extended family in Belgium, the country of her birth. Liliane touched many lives in the community, first as the Pharmacist-Owner of Oriole Pharmacy, where she worked for over 25 years, and later as a dedicated volunteer at North York General Hospital. She will be profoundly missed by all those who knew her and loved her. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at St. Bonaventure Church. Messages of condolences can be left on the R.S. Kane Funeral Home website ( www.rskane.ca ). For those who wish to do so, a donation in Liliane's memory to the North York General Hospital Volunteer Services, a cause very dear to her heart, would be greatly appreciated.