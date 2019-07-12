Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILIAS MARGARET SNELL. View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Obituary

SNELL, LILIAS MARGARET (nee SWINDEN) November 21, 1921 - July 6, 2019 Mum is again with her beloved husband the late Paul F. Snell, after twenty-five and half years apart. Lilias will be sorely missed by sons Murray (Sandee) and Doug (Barbara), granddaughter Nicole (Jeff), great-granddaughter Alexandra, her nephews, Ron, Bill, Gary and Dale and their families and her many friends. Lilias was predeceased by her loving husband Paul, Father, Mother, sister Dorothy and brother Bill (Norma). Lilias loved life and above all, her family and friends. She was extremely active her whole life, enjoying golf, badminton, bowling, line dancing, cross-country skiing, swimming and dancing. She loved spending time in Haliburton - for many years, with Paul and their friends at various lodges and in her later years, at the cottage. Lilias loved spending time with family and friends, always most interested in their lives and adventures. Lilias also loved travelling. She and Paul enjoyed many trips together and in the later years, she continued to enjoy trips with sister Dorothy and her lifelong friend Doris, as well as some other friends. She spent her last years with friends and neighbours that she loved at Wyndham Gardens in Unionville. The family would like to thank the many people that helped her on her journey, especially her friends at Wyndham Gardens and Brookside Retirement Home. At her wish, a service will be held for Lilias on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. John's Anglican Church York Mills, 19 Don Ridge Dr., Toronto. Visitation from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment St. John's Anglican Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice.



