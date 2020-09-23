It is with our hearts broken that we announce the passing of Bonnie McRae, after a short battle with cancer, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. It is hard to find words to describe how much she will be missed. After working for 30 years at the LCBO head office, Bonnie spent her time volunteering at local food banks and joining various social groups. She will be missed by her loving communities at St. Nicholas Anglican Church, St. Paul's Anglican Church, and the Villages of Glancaster. While Bonnie made friends just about everywhere she went, she will be missed by her family the most. Condolences can be made online at bonniemcrae.ca.

