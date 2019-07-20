CARR, LILLIAN (nee RATE) February 26, 1922 - July 19, 2019 Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband Bruce, September 21, 1984. She will be forever loved and missed by the many lives she has touched. Family and friends will be received at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street N. (Markham Road), Markham, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. Interment at Melville United Cemetery (north of Unionville). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, in her memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019