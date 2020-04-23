COUSINS, LILLIAN (JEN) (nee SHAVER) Peacefully passed away on April 19, 2020 in Pickering, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of 62 years to Douglas and most wonderful mother to Cynthia (Rick), Julie and Marvin. Cherished grandmother to Andrew (Leigh-Ann), Karina, Devon, Will, Tamara, Larissa, Jacquelyn and Luke. Loved great-grandmother to Johnathan and Oliver. Born in Aultsville, ON, she graduated as an RN from the Wellesley School of Nursing in 1954. She was a lifelong volunteer, an avid reader and gardener. Jen and Doug shared a love of travel and had so many wonderful memories from vacations all over the world. Family was everything to her. She will be sadly missed by so many relatives and friends. Donations in her memory may be made to Dunbarton-Fairport United Church or Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Provincial directive limits the number in attendance at a funeral home or cemetery service to a maximum of 10 people. Those in attendance must maintain a minimum distance of 2 metres between one another. Join the Cousins family on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11 a.m., as we live stream the funeral service by visiting the link below. http://distantlink.com/dlm6.html The password to log on the live stream is: Arbor2020
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.