DONALDSON, LILLIAN ?April 12, 1922 – May 6, 2019 Passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital on May 6, 2019 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her beloved husband George, She was a loving mother to George (Roberta) and was also a loving and caring Aunt, Great-Aunt and Great-Great-Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed not only by her family, but by the many others who crossed her path. Donations in Lillian's memory may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation or a charity of your choice. "So Long, Sweet Lady"

