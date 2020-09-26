1/1
LILLIAN EDQUIST
EDQUIST, LILLIAN Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 surrounded by love at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Charles Verne for 63 years. Loving mother to Carl (Sheila), Marilyn (Bill), Eric (Alex) and Graham (Patty). Proud grandmother of Hans, Leif, Emily, Neil, Grace (Adnan), Aileen (Kyle), Pfeiffer, Remi, Maren and the late Anders. Great grandmother to Nahla, Idris, Owais, Cara, Evelyn and Charlotte. Predeceased by her parents, Anders and Petra Lilholt, her sister Marie and brother Frode. Lillian will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Dedicated to her family, Lillian was patient, kind and loving to all. She was a quiet and confident pillar of support to her husband's legendary career. From the sight of the first Robin in spring to the beauty of intricate snowflakes, Lillian appreciated and enjoyed all of God's creation. Lillian was a longtime member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church where she met and married the love of her life. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Thompson House and North York General Hospital 5 North for their kind and compassionate care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
