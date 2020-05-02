SHADLOCK, Lillian Ethel Passed away peacefully at Bradford Valley Care Community, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved Wife of the late Jack Shadlock. Dear Mother to Jeff (Kim) and Brad (Debbie). Loving Grandma to Kelsea and Madison. Ethel was a longtime resident of Agincourt. She will be greatly missed by family and friends in both Agincourt and the summer community of Fox Point. Ethel was active in her church (Knox United in Agincourt) and was talented in music, quilting, gardening, baking and many other activities. She did everything well. The family would like to express their greatest affection and gratitude to the staff of Country House at the Bradford Valley Care Community for their never-ending love, care and affection that Mum received over the last five years. A private interment service will take place for immediate family. A celebration of life will be organized at a later, appropriate date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or to a charity of your choice.





