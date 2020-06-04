LILLIAN (DOLLY) GAYNE
GAYNE, LILLIAN (DOLLY) Peacefully, at her home, in her 96th year, on Monday, June 1, 2020. Lillian (Dolly) Gayne, beloved wife of the late Jack, of 71 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Shelley and David French, Larry and Laurie, and Paul and Stephanie. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Barney and Rochelle Markowitz, and the late Cecille and Bernie Hattin, and Henrietta and Sam Weiner. Cherished Bubbie of Lee, Carrie, David, Stacey, and Ethan. Great-Bubbie of Sophie Rose, Lillian, Jack, Jacobi, Skyler, and Tyson. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved nothing more than being together with her whole family. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society at 1-888-939-3333, or to the Alzheimers Society of Ontario at 416-967-5900. Condolences to 8111 Yonge Street, Apt. 1209, Thornhill, Ontario L3T 4V9.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
