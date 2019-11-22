LILLIAN "JEAN" GOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILLIAN "JEAN" GOOD.
Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON
M9A 1B6
(416)-231-2283
Obituary

Passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Woods Park Nursing Home, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late James William Good. Loving mother of Bruce and his wife Linda. Devoted Grandmother of Nicole (Evan) and great-grandmother of Cadence and Ava. Dear sister of Margaret Chorley. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) Etobicoke on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 3962 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.