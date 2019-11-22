Passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Woods Park Nursing Home, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late James William Good. Loving mother of Bruce and his wife Linda. Devoted Grandmother of Nicole (Evan) and great-grandmother of Cadence and Ava. Dear sister of Margaret Chorley. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) Etobicoke on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 3962 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 22, 2019