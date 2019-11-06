HODOWANSKY, LILLIAN September 18, 1939 - October 31, 2019 Our beloved mother, Lily Hodowansky, passed away quietly peacefully and surrounded by love at 10:00 p.m. on All Hallows Eve or All Saints Eve. A most fitting time for our mother as Halloween was her most favourite time of year. Lily, known to most as Baba, touched many lives and it is our hope that those who can will join us in celebrating her wonderful story. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Thursday, November 7th, for visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, November 8th, from 10-11 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2019