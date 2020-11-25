EDGE, Lillian Hope (Nadia) Peacefully passed in the presence of family, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Lil Edge was a member for 37 years with the Port Credit Yacht Club, longtime real estate agent and a volunteer of Trillium Hospital. She was the dearly beloved wife of the late Roy Edge. Mother of Michael. Dear sister of Elsie Oliva of Toronto, Olga Kalytuk of Victoria, Oksana Allison of Elliot Lake and the late Patricia O'Malley. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service will take place with webcast on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Trillium Health Partners Foundation would be appreciated by the family. For funeral webcast and online condolences please visit newediukfuneralhome.com