EDGAR, Lillian Jean (nee REEDER) At the great age of 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Susan and Brian Graham, adored Grandma of Alison and Derek and Sarah, proud Great-Grandma of Dylan, dear sister of the late Dorothy and Fred Reynolds and the late Stanley. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Jean was a kind, loving and generous woman who touched many lives, cherished many friendships and brought great joy to those who received her love. Friends may join the family at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, December 18th, from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation 1 hour prior. Reception to follow. Memorial donations, if desired, in Jean's memory to The Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019