Lillian Jean EDGAR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Jean EDGAR.
Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

EDGAR, Lillian Jean (nee REEDER) At the great age of 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Susan and Brian Graham, adored Grandma of Alison and Derek and Sarah, proud Great-Grandma of Dylan, dear sister of the late Dorothy and Fred Reynolds and the late Stanley. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Jean was a kind, loving and generous woman who touched many lives, cherished many friendships and brought great joy to those who received her love. Friends may join the family at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, December 18th, from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation 1 hour prior. Reception to follow. Memorial donations, if desired, in Jean's memory to The Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.