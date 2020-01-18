Home

LARIVIERE, LILLIAN (nee CAMPBELL) March 6, 1940 - January 7, 2020 We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Lillian M. Lariviere, nee Campbell, on January 7, 2020. She is survived by her children, John E. Furlong, Lorie A. Cowan, Kimberly L. Griffin, her loving grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as her sisters, Joyce E. Swan and Donna M. Gray. We invite family and friends to her Celebration of Life on July 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., at Knox Presbyterian Church Cemetery – 1604 Line 9 N., Hawkestone, Ontario, L0L 1T0, where she will be laid to rest with her parents, Ernest G. Campbell and Ruby I. Campbell, nee Crawford.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
