LEE, LILLIAN "BERNICE" February 8, 1927 - June 13, 2020 Charter and active member of Ajax Baptist Church; former missionary/nurse with (WEC) Worldwide Evangelization for Christ - 25 years; Bible Study Volunteer at Ballycliffe Nursing Home - 30 years; Elder sister of Missionary Irene Champlin (Brazil) and Rev. James Lee (Tennessee, USA) predeceased. Bernice will be greatly missed by all her nephews, niece, cousins and friends. A longtime resident of Ajax until her first ride in an ambulance at 91 years, which took her to Ajax Pickering Hospital and subsequently to Abbeylawn Manor Living. Thanks to all the caring staff who provided for her needs especially during the Covid lockdown until June 13th, when she peacefully went to be with her Saviour Jesus Christ in Heaven. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12:30-1 p.m. at the Ajax Baptist Church (56 Angus Drive, Ajax). Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 15, 2020.
