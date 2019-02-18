LENDE-SIEGEL, LILLIAN With great sadness we announce the passing of Lillian Lende-Siegel on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 103. Born November 28, 1915 as Lily Waltenberg in Toronto. Daughter of Clara and Henry Walton, and the last of 8 siblings. Loving wife of the late Nathan Lende and the late Harvey Siegel. Mother and mother-in-law to Barbara, Howard and Olana, Sheila and the late Stephen Lende. Grandmother to Daniel, Michael and Melissa, great-grandmother to Stevie, Jazmine, and Marlon. Lovingly remembered by niece Heather and extended family. Missing You Always. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Temple Sinai Section of Dawes Road Cemetery. Shiva 1508-65 Spring Garden Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Lillian Lende-Siegel Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416- 780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019